© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What REAL Collusion Looks like- Russia vs the Goliath Social "Nyet"works
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
390 views • December 15, 2020
The Democrats and the left for four years have pushed the Russian collusion hoax and the Steele dossier linking Donald Trump to the Russians, and Stating that Russia massively interfered with all elections with a few thousand dollars worth of Facebook ad purchases.
During the 2020 election, Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey actively suppressed and suspended any account posting a link to a New York post column detailing and alleging illicit activity by Hunter Biden And directly linking profits to Joe Biden.
The left of course is stating that this has no bearing on the election, and they intentionally ignored one of the juiciest media stories in the history of politics, and did everything they could to keep this knowledge from spreading.
Given that, how could anybody possibly believe that the latter event did not have a greater significance and impact on the 2020 election then the Russian advised did during 2016?
That's the question that we explore here.
#collusion #hunterbiden #russiacollusion
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
During the 2020 election, Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey actively suppressed and suspended any account posting a link to a New York post column detailing and alleging illicit activity by Hunter Biden And directly linking profits to Joe Biden.
The left of course is stating that this has no bearing on the election, and they intentionally ignored one of the juiciest media stories in the history of politics, and did everything they could to keep this knowledge from spreading.
Given that, how could anybody possibly believe that the latter event did not have a greater significance and impact on the 2020 election then the Russian advised did during 2016?
That's the question that we explore here.
#collusion #hunterbiden #russiacollusion
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
cnnfake newsvladimir putincollusionproject veritasdonald trumprussian collusion2016 electionsocial networksjeff zuckermedia liesnew york posthunter biden laptoptwitter suppressionhunter biden scandalhunter biden taxeshunter biden money launderinghunter biden is a crookproject veritas cnn tapehunter biden rabbit holenew york post hunter bidenfacebook shadowbanfacebook deranking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.