06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Cara Castronuova (GETTR:@CARACASTRONUOVA), co-host of "Wiseguys" and champion boxer: When we say we are fighting China, we must make it a point to say that we are fighting the CCP and the Chinese government. We are fighting for the Chinese people by fighting against the CCP. The CCP is the problem, and we love the Chinese people.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】 "Wiseguys"联合主持人、冠军拳击手Cara Castronuova（GETTR：@CARACASTRONUOVA）: 当我们说我们在与中国做斗争时，一定要明确地说，是与中共和中国政府做斗争。我们与中共斗争是为中国人民而战。中国共产党才是问题，我们爱中国人民。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





