LIVE PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESS TO THE NATION 1 19 21

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESS TO THE NATION 1/19/212 Towers Fell the Church Stood Washington's_Inauguration Only what is done for God will last. Reminds me of the Star Spangle Banner. ".................The flag was still there." The church is still there. That church they forget to take down, is their real enemy, it will take all down Those who thought they could rise above it. Thought they could rise above God !Evil did this 100 years ago: OUR money: you can not easily get out of any problems by counterfeiting pieces of paper and lying saying I am wealthy I said so, I printed on this paper and gave myself wealth. It is stealing!Love our great Great grandfathers who were robbed the same Way, we have been robed. Evil men stole their land, their children, to take over the farm for them. Give them back their gold and silver coins. A Great injustice was done to our great great Grandfathers we need to make that right. Give them back their land, give them back their good names, and respect! Destroy the names of Wilson, Rockefeller, FDR, Morgan, Paysuers, (railroads), Edison, Bell, GM Ford, GE, Etc. Take back what they stole! Our FREEDOM!The most powerful person on the face of the earth is a child who remembers God and laws written in us when we born and innocent, free from sin, when we were good and know only gold and silver coins. We the people must humble ourselves and become like we were a child at 2,3, 4, 5, dependent on God to lead, teach help us, forgives for using lies, deceit, slavery of our fellowman.LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus ChristCopyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical, Financial, or legal advice.Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information Full List on Blogger