Bombing and sinking scene of MAGIC SEAS for violating the blockade
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10020 followers
283 views • 3 days ago

Footage shows scenes of insanity in every sense of the word, first the bombing and then the sinking of the cargo ship MV Magic Seas sailing through the Red Sea, by Houthi forces also known as AnsarAllah of the Yemeni Armed Forces. The Yemeni military released footage on Sunday of the raid and explosion of the ship, operated by a Greek company for violating the blockade imposed on Israel. Yemen officially announced the sinking after it has targeted by drones, missiles, and drones loaded with explosives, near the port of Hodeida on July 6, a sighting seen for the first time in 2025. During the operation, Houthi fighters boarded and occupied the Magic Seas, which was immediately evacuated. The crew safely abandoned the ship and were rescued by another vessel. Then, Houthi troops planted and detonated bombs, causing the bulk carrier to sink completely!

Yemen did this in just half an hour, sinking the ship which was bound for Israel, into the depths of the Red Sea. It was a surreal and unprecedented scene, making reality more dramatic than fiction. It seems that the Yemeni military is now, starting to send clearer and more assertive messages to violating ships, including Magic Seas, which the Yemeni military said was using a hostile Israeli port, and announced that it had lowered its vigilance, then attacked! Regarding the ownership of the ship, according to maritime sources, Magic Seas is a Greek cargo ship flying the Marshall Islands flag, registered in countries such as Marshall Islands or Liberia for regulatory and financial reasons. Yemen agreed in May to a ceasefire with the United States, but stated that attacks on Israeli-linked ships that continue to attack the Palestinian territory on Gaza, will continue!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
israelhouthismv magic seasred sea blockade
