BREAKING: Moscow is burning tonight.

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Ukraine has unleashed one of its largest drone assaults of the war, sending hundreds of drones into the Russian capital region. Massive explosions, raging fires, and thick black smoke fill the sky as Russia scrambles to intercept.Casualties reported. Flights disrupted. This is direct retaliation after heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine.Is this the start of a dangerous new escalation? Watch the dramatic footage and latest updates.
Drop your thoughts below — who’s winning this war of drones?#MoscowAttack #UkraineRussia #DroneStrike #BreakingNews