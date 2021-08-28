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Military Vaccine Programs: The Sick, The Lies & The Cover Up
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314 views • August 28, 2021
Military Vaccine Programs: The Sick, The Lies & The Cover Up
Gulf War Syndrome is Caused by Anthrax Vaccine
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe is a film about a cover-up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a purported link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Gulf War Syndrome is Caused by Anthrax Vaccine
Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe is a film about a cover-up by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a purported link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
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