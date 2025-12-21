BEN SHAPIRO AND BARI WEISS TRASH MEGYN KELLY AND SHE HITS BACK❗

Conservative infighting has been escalating recently, with Ben Shapiro publicly attacking Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson for not denouncing Candace Owens over her claims surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death and alleged TPUSA cover-ups. Jimmy highlights Shapiro accusing Kelly of cowardice, while Kelly fires back that Shapiro and Barry Weiss don’t understand what’s been happening behind the scenes and are irresponsibly dividing the right.





The segment also showcases Candace Owens doubling down, directly accusing Israel of involvement in Charlie Kirk’s assassination and framing Shapiro as overly invested in suppressing inquiry. Throughout, Jimmy frames the clash as a power struggle inside conservative media, fueled by loyalty tests, Zionism debates, and attempts to control the narrative.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwZPEIIX2pI