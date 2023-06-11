Boycott ALDI: This needs resisting and boycotting at all costs. Do NOT comply.

Spotted in London: Aldi Shop&Go.
App and QR code as a condition of entry in order to buy food ⛔️
What's that you say? "It's just an app"?
Bear in mind, any other functionality can be loaded onto a system like this as a condition of entry, with ease, once this infrastructure is adopted: Health status. Credit history. Criminal records. Geolocation etc.
Yes, 15 Minute City enforcement could lock you out of stores beyond your zone.
This needs resisting and boycotting at all costs. Do NOT comply.
https://twitter.com/NEOintheMCR/status/1666702483400318977
Mirrored - Philosophers Stone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.