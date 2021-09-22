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Project Shielding - California Nurse Exposes The CDC's ‘Shielding’ - Covid Concentration Camp
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1357 views • September 22, 2021
The CDC Is Getting Ready to Transport "High Risk" People To 'Internment' Camps, Where They Will Be Segregated for Long Periods of Time.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/global-covid-19/Interim-Operational-Considerations-Implementing-Shielding-in-Humanitarian-Settings.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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