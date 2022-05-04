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ANDY NGO FOOTAGE: Police attacked by Mob of Pro-Abortion Rioters in LA -- Rioters ESCAPE from Police (5/3/2022)
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285 views • May 04, 2022
Los Angeles: Law enforcement push back far-left pro-abortion rioters & try to make an arrest but are threatened by the mob. One of the militants police try to arrest escapes. Rioters smashed up a DHS vehicle. An unlawful assembly was later declared.
Posted by Andy Ngo
Posted by Andy Ngo
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