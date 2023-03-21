Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#DOD #Privacy #Tracking Future of Warfare: Declassified Military Doc Proves EMF(less) Tracking & Use of Deep Fake Psyops!!
30 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

#DOD #Privacy #Tracking


Future of Warfare: Declassified Military Doc Proves EMF(less) Tracking & Use of Deep Fake Psyops!!


10 March 2023


A newly declassified military document has revealed that the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will soon be using deep fake technology for online propaganda and deception campaigns in an attempt to sway public opinion into their desired direction.


The document also outlines their plans to use “Non-Radio Frequency Tagging, Tracking and Locating” in an effort to stay ahead of those who wish to remain undetected (by not owning a phone for example).


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest technological advancements that the military industrial complex is developing for use against an unsuspecting population.


https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23696654/us-socom-procurement-document-announcing-desire-to-utilize-deepfakes.pdf


SOURCE:

https://banned.video/watch?id=640bc84ce8a84c4db2b508c2

Keywords
futurefakepsyopsdeclassifiedof warfaremilitary doc proves emf lesstracking anduse of deep

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket