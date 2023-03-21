#DOD #Privacy #Tracking





Future of Warfare: Declassified Military Doc Proves EMF(less) Tracking & Use of Deep Fake Psyops!!





10 March 2023





A newly declassified military document has revealed that the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will soon be using deep fake technology for online propaganda and deception campaigns in an attempt to sway public opinion into their desired direction.





The document also outlines their plans to use “Non-Radio Frequency Tagging, Tracking and Locating” in an effort to stay ahead of those who wish to remain undetected (by not owning a phone for example).





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest technological advancements that the military industrial complex is developing for use against an unsuspecting population.





https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/23696654/us-socom-procurement-document-announcing-desire-to-utilize-deepfakes.pdf





SOURCE:

https://banned.video/watch?id=640bc84ce8a84c4db2b508c2