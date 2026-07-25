11 Popular Cryptos ⚡Still Down Since Launch! 👈

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Eleven top-100 cryptos are still trading below their original launch price. In this video, I compare their starting price, current price, all-time high, all-time low, and current yearly inflation rate to reveal which major coins have actually lost value over time.
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#Crypto #Altcoins #CryptoTechnicalAnalysis #MetaShackle
🧭 TIMESTAMPS:
00:08- Canton
00:30- Zcash
00:55- Bitcoin Cash
01:22- Hedera
01:44- Sui
02:07- Pokadot
02:39- Worldcoin
03:03- Internet Computer
03:29- Algorand
03:57- Filecoin
04:24- Flare