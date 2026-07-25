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11 Popular Cryptos ⚡Still Down Since Launch! 👈
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
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50 views • 5 days ago

Eleven top-100 cryptos are still trading below their original launch price. In this video, I compare their starting price, current price, all-time high, all-time low, and current yearly inflation rate to reveal which major coins have actually lost value over time.


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Chapters

🧭 TIMESTAMPS:

00:08- Canton

00:30- Zcash

00:55- Bitcoin Cash

01:22- Hedera

01:44- Sui

02:07- Pokadot

02:39- Worldcoin

03:03- Internet Computer

03:29- Algorand

03:57- Filecoin

04:24- Flare

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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