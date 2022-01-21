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Le Capitaine Greg PEARSON, Pilote de Ligne, Demande l'Arrêt des Injections Covid des Pilotes - VF- HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION - Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
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6 views • January 21, 2022
Le Pilote de Ligne d'AMERICAN AIRLINES , le Capitaine Greg PEARSON parle
des Effets Secondaires Néfastes des Injections Covid sur les Pilotes de Ligne
et demande l'arrêt des Obligations Vaccinales pour les Pilotes,
une Interview Réalisée par RAV, Real Amrtica's Voice
Retrouvez le fichier à télécharger du Transcript en Français sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Greg-PEARSON-Pilote-de-Ligne-Interview-de-RAV-au-sujet-des-Injections-Covid.pdf
ou sur cette page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
The AMERICAN AIRLINES Pilot Captain Greg PEARSON
Speaks Out about Covid Jabs side effects for Pilots and asks
to put an end to Pilots Mandatory Covid Vaccination,
an Interview by RAV, Real Ametica's Voice.
Find & download the file of this Video's French Transcript on this link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Greg-PEARSON-Pilote-de-Ligne-Interview-de-RAV-au-sujet-des-Injections-Covid.pdf
or on this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
des Effets Secondaires Néfastes des Injections Covid sur les Pilotes de Ligne
et demande l'arrêt des Obligations Vaccinales pour les Pilotes,
une Interview Réalisée par RAV, Real Amrtica's Voice
Retrouvez le fichier à télécharger du Transcript en Français sur ce lien:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Greg-PEARSON-Pilote-de-Ligne-Interview-de-RAV-au-sujet-des-Injections-Covid.pdf
ou sur cette page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
_____________________________________________________________________________________
The AMERICAN AIRLINES Pilot Captain Greg PEARSON
Speaks Out about Covid Jabs side effects for Pilots and asks
to put an end to Pilots Mandatory Covid Vaccination,
an Interview by RAV, Real Ametica's Voice.
Find & download the file of this Video's French Transcript on this link:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Greg-PEARSON-Pilote-de-Ligne-Interview-de-RAV-au-sujet-des-Injections-Covid.pdf
or on this page:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/Videos-6.htm
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