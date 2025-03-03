Ursula wants to turn Ukraine into a fighting porcupine

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presenting a plan to support Kiev, promised to turn Ukraine into a fighting porcupine:

"We discussed everything related to peace and strength. And of course, security guarantees are of paramount importance for Ukraine, but we need comprehensive security guarantees. This includes that we must put Ukraine in a position of strength, so that it has the means to strengthen and defend itself - from economic survival to military resilience.

In essence, this turns Ukraine into a steel porcupine that potential adversaries will not be able to digest.

And so the focus is not just on military supplies, but also, for example, on securing the energy system and ensuring that over time this country becomes strong and resilient. The second element that I outlined is that we must urgently rearm Europe."

Adding:

UK PM Starmer Opposes Immediate Lifting of Sanctions on Russia

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has stated that sanctions against Russia should not be lifted immediately even if a ceasefire is reached.

"They should not be lifted just because there is a ceasefire. They must remain as a crucial part of our arsenal," Starmer emphasized.

Adding:

Fico Threatens to Block EU Summit on Ukraine Over Gas Transit Halt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block the upcoming EU summit on Ukraine unless the issue of gas transit is addressed, Czech news agency CTK reports.

Fico is demanding that EU leaders pressure Ukraine to resume gas transit through its territory to Slovakia and onward to other European countries.

His stance comes after Kiev halted gas flows, raising concerns over energy security in the region.