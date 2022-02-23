© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Prison of Digital ID Is Minutes Away
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • February 23, 2022
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - PLANET LOCKDOWN - FULL INTERVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OfUvXQAxGnsy/
White Paper: Canada’s Digital ID Future - A Federated Approach
https://archive.is/Iz1So
ID2020
https://id2020.org/
FINTRAC
https://www.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/fintrac-canafe/1-eng
FINTRAC Strategic Plan 2019–2024 Vision and Priorities
https://www.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/fintrac-canafe/strategic_plan-eng.pdf
Minister of Finance (Canada)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minister_of_Finance_(Canada)
Chrystia Freeland World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
CHYNADA'S COMING SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTd8YqTQ1W6L/
CHINA’S SOCIAL CREDIT PROGRAM CREEPS INTO CANADA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/30lEgyGUB5rY/
ONTARIO WILL LAUNCH DIGITAL ID CONTROL THIS YEAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1Qs6ac79y1B/
VACCINE PASSPORTS AND LOCKDOWNS WILL SAVE US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75Q3XKP7qGr6/
VACCINE PASSPORTS ARE COMING, BUT WHERE ARE THEY GOING?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ti7Q9xH2tGAa/
EXPLORING BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9a8RQQF3ewC/
THEIR AGENDA IS OUR FUTURE, IF WE ALLOW IT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fNhRgZtR7WLc/
BILL C-273 - CANADIAN UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8k7Y4R7ZhmfJ/
BASIC INCOME ALBERTA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxP6KFOuy4S0/
COVID 21 COMING SOON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QM39nOcIEjFy/
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLANNED VACCINE PASSPORTS IN 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxB0RraZgbHA/
TRACKED, TRACED AND CONTROLLED. WELCOME TO OUR FUTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxH7twfwc4qc/
VACCINE PASSPORT FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZFImf7biONw0/
COVID PASS MEANS LOSS OF PRIVACY AND FREEDOM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMs8F9h80kYS/
TRACKED AND CONTROLLED - OUR DIGITAL FUTURE IS BEING ROLLED OUT RIGHT NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5E538MvA2duX/
CANADA BORDER SERVICES AGENCY SEEKS BIOMETRICS EXPERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIBnocX3At8W/
CANADIAN FEDERAL EMERGENCIES ACT IS COMING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iQcFzgx1IOeT/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS - PLANET LOCKDOWN - FULL INTERVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OfUvXQAxGnsy/
White Paper: Canada’s Digital ID Future - A Federated Approach
https://archive.is/Iz1So
ID2020
https://id2020.org/
FINTRAC
https://www.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/fintrac-canafe/1-eng
FINTRAC Strategic Plan 2019–2024 Vision and Priorities
https://www.fintrac-canafe.gc.ca/fintrac-canafe/strategic_plan-eng.pdf
Minister of Finance (Canada)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minister_of_Finance_(Canada)
Chrystia Freeland World Economic Forum
https://www.weforum.org/people/chrystia-freeland
CHYNADA'S COMING SOCIAL CREDIT SYSTEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pTd8YqTQ1W6L/
CHINA’S SOCIAL CREDIT PROGRAM CREEPS INTO CANADA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/30lEgyGUB5rY/
ONTARIO WILL LAUNCH DIGITAL ID CONTROL THIS YEAR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c1Qs6ac79y1B/
VACCINE PASSPORTS AND LOCKDOWNS WILL SAVE US
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75Q3XKP7qGr6/
VACCINE PASSPORTS ARE COMING, BUT WHERE ARE THEY GOING?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ti7Q9xH2tGAa/
EXPLORING BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S9a8RQQF3ewC/
THEIR AGENDA IS OUR FUTURE, IF WE ALLOW IT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fNhRgZtR7WLc/
BILL C-273 - CANADIAN UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8k7Y4R7ZhmfJ/
BASIC INCOME ALBERTA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GxP6KFOuy4S0/
COVID 21 COMING SOON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QM39nOcIEjFy/
EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLANNED VACCINE PASSPORTS IN 2018
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxB0RraZgbHA/
TRACKED, TRACED AND CONTROLLED. WELCOME TO OUR FUTURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxH7twfwc4qc/
VACCINE PASSPORT FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZFImf7biONw0/
COVID PASS MEANS LOSS OF PRIVACY AND FREEDOM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iMs8F9h80kYS/
TRACKED AND CONTROLLED - OUR DIGITAL FUTURE IS BEING ROLLED OUT RIGHT NOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5E538MvA2duX/
CANADA BORDER SERVICES AGENCY SEEKS BIOMETRICS EXPERT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VIBnocX3At8W/
CANADIAN FEDERAL EMERGENCIES ACT IS COMING
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iQcFzgx1IOeT/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.