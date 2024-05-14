Clay Clark and Mike Adams share a brutally honest conversation about Trump… the GOOD, the BAD and what’s coming next

To learn more, visit: https://timetofreeamerica.com/





- Trump's policies, FBI expansion, and fake faith leaders. (0:01)

- Trump's presidency, concerns about advisors, and voting decision. (7:42)

- Gold standard, government spending, and financial crisis. (11:30)

- Implementing sound currency, corruption in Washington, and President Trump's potential to make changes. (15:38)

- Political issues, potential for civil unrest. (19:58)

- Firing government officials, banning technology, and restoring America's safety and economy. (24:56)

- Selecting Trump administration officials with business acumen and loyalty. (28:37)

- Trump, conservative events, and solutions for America's problems. (32:18)

- Preparedness items, including gold backed currency, storable food, radiation protection, satellite phones, and firearms. (36:44)

- Preparedness solutions for survival and collapse of the dollar. (41:32)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/