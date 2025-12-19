12/19/25 TRUMP: NUCLEAR FUSION! TAE/TMTG Merge, MIT/CFS/BR_WN Murders, AMERICA Act!

12/19/25 Trump's Truth Social corporation, TMTG, announced a merger with TAE nuclear fusion company, days after MIT top nuclear fusion scientist murdered. Meanwhile, Sen. Blackburn announces the AMERICA Act for "One Federal Law" to regulate AI Data centers rollout...& Much More! TGIF & Merry Christmas, America!! You ARE FREE!





Bill to criminalize trans-surgeries and hormone blockers given to youth passes house!!

https://www.themahareport.com/p/breaking-kennedy-signs-medical-declaration?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1712557&post_id=182015590&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Andrew Bailey to replace Dan Bongino as sole dep. director of FBI:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/here-is-who-is-poised-become-sole-fbi/





Candace Owens: What He Saw The Day Before Charlie Died:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewBzjVe3LNQ





Trump Media merges with TAE Fusion in $6B deal:

https://tae.com/trump-media-and-technology-group-to-merge-with-tae-technologies/





TAE Merger w/TAE nuclear fusion energy company: more details:

https://www.rt.com/business/629713-trump-fusion-firm-deal/





MIT Nuclear Fusion Labs partnered with CFS: 1st nuclear fusion plant to be built in the world, VA:

https://www.newsweek.com/nuclear-fusion-power-plant-virginia-mit-world-first-cfs-2003430





Type One Energy: TN Nuclear Fusion plant:

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/money/business/2025/09/19/tennessee-valley-authority-type-one-energy-collaborating-on-worlds-first-nuclear-fusion-power-plant/86180326007/





Russia to widen lawsuit vs EU on frozen assets to include EU banks:

https://www.rt.com/russia/629742-russia-sue-european-banks-assets/





Marsha Blackburn launches The America Act to federally regulate AI:

https://www.joebot.xyz/p/the-america-act-erecting-blast-shields?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=235812&post_id=182105107&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





