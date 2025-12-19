BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
12/19/25 TRUMP: NUCLEAR FUSION! TAE/TMTG Merge, MIT/CFS/BR_WN Murders, AMERICA Act!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1257 followers
1
99 views • 2 days ago

12/19/25 Trump's Truth Social corporation, TMTG, announced a merger with TAE nuclear fusion company, days after MIT top nuclear fusion scientist murdered. Meanwhile, Sen. Blackburn announces the AMERICA Act for "One Federal Law" to regulate AI Data centers rollout...& Much More! TGIF & Merry Christmas, America!! You ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Dallas Primary: Ballot Counters Needed! https://dallasgop.org/handcount/


Bill to criminalize trans-surgeries and hormone blockers given to youth passes house!!

https://www.themahareport.com/p/breaking-kennedy-signs-medical-declaration?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1712557&post_id=182015590&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Andrew Bailey to replace Dan Bongino as sole dep. director of FBI:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/here-is-who-is-poised-become-sole-fbi/


Candace Owens: What He Saw The Day Before Charlie Died:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewBzjVe3LNQ


Trump Media merges with TAE Fusion in $6B deal:

https://tae.com/trump-media-and-technology-group-to-merge-with-tae-technologies/


TAE Merger w/TAE nuclear fusion energy company: more details:

https://www.rt.com/business/629713-trump-fusion-firm-deal/


MIT Nuclear Fusion Labs partnered with CFS: 1st nuclear fusion plant to be built in the world, VA:

https://www.newsweek.com/nuclear-fusion-power-plant-virginia-mit-world-first-cfs-2003430


Type One Energy: TN Nuclear Fusion plant:

https://www.knoxnews.com/story/money/business/2025/09/19/tennessee-valley-authority-type-one-energy-collaborating-on-worlds-first-nuclear-fusion-power-plant/86180326007/


Russia to widen lawsuit vs EU on frozen assets to include EU banks:

https://www.rt.com/russia/629742-russia-sue-european-banks-assets/


Marsha Blackburn launches The America Act to federally regulate AI:

https://www.joebot.xyz/p/the-america-act-erecting-blast-shields?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=235812&post_id=182105107&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


12/8/25 Christmas Miracle Molecule! Metabolism Power: ESS60/Polyphenols!

C60 Evo Holiday Sales!

https://rumble.com/v72rque-12825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

