"Lost Summer" is a wistfully evocative love song that captures the intoxicating haze of a fleeting seaside romance through vivid, sensory imagery of sun-kissed waves and firefly laughter, leaving listeners yearning for the eternal glow of those stolen, sun-never-setting days. - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms https://ditto.fm/lost_summer
