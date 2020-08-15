© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch: Alex Jones Reopens Austin Park By Force, Leads Protest Against Democrat Closures
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • August 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew are protesting Austin’s arbitrary COVID park closures at the Barton Creek Greenbelt trail.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-alex-jones-reopens-austin-park-by-force-leads-protest-against-democrat-closures/
Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew are protesting Austin’s arbitrary COVID park closures at the Barton Creek Greenbelt trail.
Source: https://www.infowars.com/watch-alex-jones-reopens-austin-park-by-force-leads-protest-against-democrat-closures/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.