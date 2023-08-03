MASSIVE RESPONSE TO ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT AT CAPITOL*RANDOM ACTS OF INSANITY*US CREDIT DOWNGRADED*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121/status/1686878749223014401 https://twitter.com/CBKNEWS121/status/1686879667276406784 https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/no-active-shooter-found-after-police-search-senate-offices-in-response-to-911-call/ar-AA1eHSMj https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1686800560920424452 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1686940964126900225 https://watchers.news/2023/08/03/very-bright-fireball-explodes-over-the-eastern-u-s/ https://twitter.com/LibertarianLars/status/1653444247570497537 https://twitter.com/GhostGone420/status/1686540130339995652 https://twitter.com/TartariaLives/status/1687057069239599105 https://twitter.com/TUPACABRA2/status/1686955226505576448 https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://www.rt.com/news/580735-cia-fbi-edits-wikipedia/ https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/us-credit-downgrade-signals-great-global-shift-to-multipolar-world-order---1112365883.html https://watchers.news/2023/08/03/intense-earthquake-swarm-in-noto-peninsula-linked-to-ancient-or-hidden-magmatic-activity-japan/ https://www.zmescience.com/research/electricity-from-trees/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1687071496923906048

