Athlete DIED SUDDENLY After Clot Shot; Pathologist REFUSES To Investigate Vaxx Connection To Death

Stew Peters Show
October 13, 2022
Thomas was 39 years old and lived in New York (Long Island) and worked in IT, he also worked as a security guard at night and was a gym/strength fanatic (6ft6 270Ibs). He decided to take the risk of getting vaccinated because he was getting fed up of variations restrictions for unvaxd. He got his first COVID-19 inoculation (Moderna) on the 24th August 2021 - he called me afterwards to show me he was OK (since I thought he would never get vaxd because he saw how dangerous it was). He got his second inoculation on the 21st September 2021 - we know this from his discovered CDC vaccination card (both from Walgreens).
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nv7q6-athlete-died-suddenly-after-clot-shot-pathologist-refuses-to-investigate-va.html
