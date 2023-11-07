Create New Account
Viridian E-Series Laser for the Ruger LCP II
AmbGun
149 Subscribers
105 views
Published 14 hours ago

Laser vs Red DotFrom Point to Sighted Shooting

Size and Weight

Ambidextrous

Holsters

Target Focused

Awkward positions and Ballistic Shields

A laser even if you EDC a Red Dot

Mozambique and Dueling Tree Shootout

Finding the Dot...laser vs red dot


www.viridianweapontech.com/e-ruger-lcp2


laserrugerviridianlcpe series

