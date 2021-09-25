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The Nine Loves of the Anthropos
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6 views • September 25, 2021
https://www.pinterest.es/pin/128071183124775636/
Greek cameo of the Nine Muses surrounding their mother, Mnemosyne, NUH=moze=oh=KNEE, the Goddes of Memory.
There is a parallel but not a direct correlation between the Muses and the nine loves of the Anthropos.
I highlighted the Muses often in the "superlearning event" of Mandela Effect Decoded from February through October 2017. text as above
https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/
https://nemeta.org/course/15-gaian-navigation-experiment/
Greek cameo of the Nine Muses surrounding their mother, Mnemosyne, NUH=moze=oh=KNEE, the Goddes of Memory.
There is a parallel but not a direct correlation between the Muses and the nine loves of the Anthropos.
I highlighted the Muses often in the "superlearning event" of Mandela Effect Decoded from February through October 2017. text as above
https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/john-lamb-lash/
https://nemeta.org/course/15-gaian-navigation-experiment/
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