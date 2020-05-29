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DONALD TRUMP: STO COMBATTENDO IL DEEP STATE
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82 views • May 29, 2020
Per deep state in italiano "stato profondo", si intende a livello politico l'insieme di quegli organismi, legali o meno, che grazie ai loro poteri economici o militari o strategici condizionano l'agenda degli obiettivi pubblici, di nascosto e a prescindere dalle strategie politiche degli Stati del mondo, lontano dagli occhi dell'opinione pubblica. Detto anche "Stato dentro lo Stato", è costituito da reti nascoste, segrete, coperte di potere pubblico.
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