I am like a heat seeking misisle moving across the Browse Channels page on Brighteon.. I am headed to go in front of Hagman who is a seasoned news person and very well respected.
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
47 views
Published Yesterday

I am a nobody compared to Hagman.  But I am moving across the Browse Channel page like a horse headed to the barn .  Making a name for myself.  Thank you very much .  

Keywords
movingchannelsbrowse

