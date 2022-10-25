Create New Account
Experts Said That Beijing’s Use of Rare Earths To Retaliate Against the US Is Unlikely
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/489276

Summary：10/24/2022 The Biden administration announced comprehensive export controls against China, most notably preventing American companies from selling advanced chips to the country. Many fear that in retaliation, China will limit or stop exporting rare earth to the US. However, experts said that Beijing's use of rare earths to retaliate against the US is unlikely because it could threaten bilateral energy trade.

