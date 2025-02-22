Frexit rally in Paris: Protesters demand exit from EU & NATO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frexit rally in Paris: Protesters demand exit from EU and NATO
A demonstration in Paris organized by Florian Philippot’s Patriots party, called for France to leave both the European Union and military bloc NATO.
Philippot argued that the move would strengthen the country's ability to defend its national interests.