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Operation Scorpio #83 09 October 21 Guests: Mike Gaddy & Daryl Wayne
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114 views • October 10, 2021
The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy & the brilliant retired pilot Daryl Wayne return to discuss the latest malevolence of the hidden hand. Especially compelling is the changes presently occurring with the covid scamdemic psyop, and several other timely and insightful topics.
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