1/30/26 TRUMP: DNI GABBARD BRINGS The PAIN! EO's 14152/14248!! "DIG" OP DELIVERS!! FED Chair: WARSH!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
1
106 views • 3 days ago

1/30/26 President Trump has unleashed DNI Gabbard's DIG Team to capture all 2020 Election Steal evidence- Fulton Co, GA, raid, the Key to unlock an avalanche of evidence that feeds into the Grand Juries prosecuting "Conspiracy against rights" crimes vs. We, the People! Also, New Fed Chair pick, Kevin Warsh, to transform the FED & protect the US Dollar as world trade currency & So Much More! Pray and get ready for ACTION in February! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723


DNI Gabbard Executes EO 14152:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/holding-former-government-officials-accountablefor-election-interference-and-improper-disclosure-of-sensitive-governmental-information/


Dep. AG Blanche Presser on Epstein Traunch Release:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/watch-live-deputy-attorney-general-todd-blanche-holds/


STOPICE.net hacked and users identified, data captured: Given to DHS/ICE:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/anti-ice-crowdsourced-tracking-site-hacked-database-overwritten/


Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


