What really happened in Colorado [Antifa gets what they deserve - FULL VIDEO]

"None of the truthers reported what really happened . All are showing only the minute clip. None dug and got the truth nor shared it . Antifa harassed a disabled elderly veteran in a wheel chair and got their asses beat . They are calling it " scary violence " or " right wing violence " this is what has to happen . This is called defending your nation and people or real and not bitching and complaining."



Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!



Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.