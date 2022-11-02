2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 77 Audio

It's election time again! It use to be election day, but now it's election season... but we'll get into that in our content.

Independent of party, what is the most important thing during this and all future elections. If you said Election Integrity, you would be joining about 80 million other Americans. If your voter registration has a "D" on it, then maybe not so much. Again, you'll hear me rant on that subject as well.

We will also be talking about what is at stake in this election, not only in Pennsylvania, but also some critical races across the country. Our very liberty and freedom is riding on the outcome of these elections... and I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that. If you vote for the democrats, you might just as well request your membership card in the World Economic Forum and get ready to goose step with the New World Order. Again, no hyperbole.

I hope we get some people listening live from other states so we can chat about the races in out states. Remember, this is an interactive podcast... we welcome your comments!

