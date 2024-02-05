I Investigated NYC’s Illegal Immigrant Invasion…
Another great video for normies created by a Youtuber where they put boots on the ground and investigate the illegal immigration problem in New York City. And it looks and feels worse than you might think.
If you know anyone on the fence about this crisis, then this is a great informational video to show them.
They are overflowing with illegals and from all intents and purposes, this is a disaster.
Thankfully, Trump has promised mass deportation. And that seems to be the only viable solution.
Full Video:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.