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The Amazing Fulfilled Predictions of the Hydroplate Theory -- Walt Brown, PhD
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41 views • June 02, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/f6dbtJYxM5c
More Science Info: https://kgov.com/real-science-radio
Bob Enyart has been humorously educating audiences over the air for 25 years. Don't miss the experiences with evolutionists that only Bob can tell. Get your popcorn, and enjoy the accurate astounding predictions that creationists have made by using the Hydroplate Theory (https://hpt.rsr.org). Listen to "Walt Brown Week" to familiarize yourself with this amazing theory at https://kgov.com/wb-hpt.
Real Science Radio website: https://kgov.com/real-science-radio
Twin Cities Creation Science Association website: https://tccsa.tc/
More Science Info: https://kgov.com/real-science-radio
Bob Enyart has been humorously educating audiences over the air for 25 years. Don't miss the experiences with evolutionists that only Bob can tell. Get your popcorn, and enjoy the accurate astounding predictions that creationists have made by using the Hydroplate Theory (https://hpt.rsr.org). Listen to "Walt Brown Week" to familiarize yourself with this amazing theory at https://kgov.com/wb-hpt.
Real Science Radio website: https://kgov.com/real-science-radio
Twin Cities Creation Science Association website: https://tccsa.tc/
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