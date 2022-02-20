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CANADIAN ACTRESS EVANGELINE LILLY'S PLEA TO TRUDEAU
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250 views • February 20, 2022
Canadian Actress Evangeline Lilly (known for Lost and Antman) shares a heartfelt plea with Trudeau to sit face to face with the truckers and hear their requests.
“When you became the prime minister of Canada, you did not just become the prime minister of the people who agreed with you. You became the prime minister of every Canadian. You don’t get to pick and choose who you will care about.”
“When you became the prime minister of Canada, you did not just become the prime minister of the people who agreed with you. You became the prime minister of every Canadian. You don’t get to pick and choose who you will care about.”
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