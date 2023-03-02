3/1/2023 Miles Guo: We never expected that the US or the Europe would take down the CCP, our only hope is that they could stop supporting the CCP; there is only one way to have the Western countries united against the CCP, i.e., to make them feel being threatened, which has been accomplished by Comrade Xi-the-dead-emperor
#TongjiangNizhneleninskoyeRailwayBridge #JudyChu #internationalorganizations #CCPinfiltration #weaponizedmarket
3/1/2023 文贵直播：我们从未奢望美欧能灭共，我们只希望他们不再支持共产党；让西方联合灭共只有一招，令他们感到威胁，习死皇已经做到了
#中俄同江大桥 #赵美心 #国际组织 #中共渗透 #市场武器化
