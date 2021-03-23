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Jesus is real and demons are scared of Him
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62 views • March 23, 2021
Original Video Posted On February 1 2017 is Here https://youtu.be/6W4qdSxamEA
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Original Description
My testimony of when I first realized Jesus is absolutely real, the spiritual realm is real, and demon type things are real too. Essentially in this video I talk about when I was attacked by some strange black entity thing in the night, more than once, then one night a third party saw it happening and used the name of the Lord Jesus to get rid of it and I simultaneously saw this take place in the spirit.
If you're interested in getting saved or looking for more about Jesus here is a link to my dad's site that has some articles about salvation and deliverance and other things. It also has his book on there which you can buy a paperback version if you want, or he gives a PDF version away for free because sharing the word is more important.
http://www.shadow-free.com/
In the video I mention that particular 'hat man' character and this website here which seems to describe what I saw very well. It also has many comments at the bottom of people and their descriptions/experiences with this thing.
http://urbanlegendfolkloremyths.blogspot.com/2010/01/shadow-people-hat-man.html
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Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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Original Description
My testimony of when I first realized Jesus is absolutely real, the spiritual realm is real, and demon type things are real too. Essentially in this video I talk about when I was attacked by some strange black entity thing in the night, more than once, then one night a third party saw it happening and used the name of the Lord Jesus to get rid of it and I simultaneously saw this take place in the spirit.
If you're interested in getting saved or looking for more about Jesus here is a link to my dad's site that has some articles about salvation and deliverance and other things. It also has his book on there which you can buy a paperback version if you want, or he gives a PDF version away for free because sharing the word is more important.
http://www.shadow-free.com/
In the video I mention that particular 'hat man' character and this website here which seems to describe what I saw very well. It also has many comments at the bottom of people and their descriptions/experiences with this thing.
http://urbanlegendfolkloremyths.blogspot.com/2010/01/shadow-people-hat-man.html
.
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
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