© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EweTube
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • July 26, 2021
Saturation posting on da tube. The operation behind this, taking clips from many, many ALT news sites, and saturation posting...this has got to be, by design, tormenting someone.
The all have the same look and there's a charging Rhino or elephant on the top left (what does it mean?) and a talking avatar on the bottom right. On every one of these. On about a dozen new channels that popped up over there.
Myself, I am cracking up. Clearly, there is some counter-psyops going on.
The all have the same look and there's a charging Rhino or elephant on the top left (what does it mean?) and a talking avatar on the bottom right. On every one of these. On about a dozen new channels that popped up over there.
Myself, I am cracking up. Clearly, there is some counter-psyops going on.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.