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A Huge Event Happening in Iran right Now!! Possible Civil War!!?
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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615 views • May 10, 2020
Reports indicate 700 families lost everything & authorities are very slow in providing any meaningful aid as fires are destroying homes.
Protesters set fire to a site associated to the "Saraya Al Salam" militias. This group is linked directly to #Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force.
Tehran, #Iran
The dome of the Malek-e Ashtar Mosque which belongs to the regime's police headquarters in Tehran caught fire today.
Reports indicate that the roof was being waterproofed with bitumen when it caught on fire.
An Iranian army destroyer mistakenly bombs an Iranian warship.
Dozens of soldiers have been killed according to Iranian media.
Keywords
zgoldenreporthuge event happening in iraniran biggest mosque set of fireiranian military attacks itselfiran bombs itselfmassive fires erupted in iranirgc headquarters set on fireiran revolutionary guard building on firefires breaking out all over iraniran going into civil warcivil war in iran
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