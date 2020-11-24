SIXTHSENSE - MOVING SKY MACHINERY REVEALED!!! - RE-ENHANCED PART-1

MUSIC: Citra - The FusionI have re-enhanced this video, from scratch.On the left is the enhanced footageOn the right is the original footage.I have slowed down the video so we get a better glimpse of the various interesting subject matter.It is clear this is a bio-mechanical nano structure... its dimensional in as much as it is at a different vibrational frequency, just outside oursIs it something real? in as much it is visible but not solid... Is it project blue beam?Well, it seems to be something relevant...I think CERN and the D-WAVE quantum computers have something to do with this... It is in the ether... AND it is in another dimensional space. Which is what the D-Wave computers are all about..Consider this... The D-Wave Quantum computers are controlling the nano structures in this space dimension, and they have to cool them to ⁣ -273°C, which is 0.02 degrees away from absolute zero. It just entered my mind that this COVID-19 vaccine has to bee cooled too... and has Nano in it as well... Is there a connection here? Well maybe, and I think its best to put that out there as someone may be able to put the pieces together better....