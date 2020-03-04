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False V@x Theories and Assumptions Result in a Decline in Health
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32 views • March 04, 2020
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what the WHO knows and hides - https://youtu.be/uKY88wQs-lQ
The Informed Parent website: https://www.informedparent.co.uk/
Archive Library (Free pdf downloads) : https://www.informedparent.co.uk/archive-literaturebooks-3/
The Informed Parent newsletter (to subscribe) & booklets:https://www.informedparent.co.uk/shop-2/
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