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A Discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny and Marcy Cravat
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22 views • May 31, 2020
Posted Dr Andrew Kaufman on YT on 7 May, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V66H3BdJMoI&t=171s
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Dr. Andrew Kaufman sit down with award winning film maker/documentarian Marcy Cravat for a discussion. This is the first time these two very outspoken doctors ever got together for a chat. It's just as mind blowing as you would expect! Marcy does a great job asking the relevant questions that are on everyone's mind as well as a few questions that might surprise you. Brandon Smith does the intro and outro. Buckle up and grab your notebook! Check the links below for more content on these subjects.
andrewkaufmanmd.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V66H3BdJMoI&t=171s
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Dr. Andrew Kaufman sit down with award winning film maker/documentarian Marcy Cravat for a discussion. This is the first time these two very outspoken doctors ever got together for a chat. It's just as mind blowing as you would expect! Marcy does a great job asking the relevant questions that are on everyone's mind as well as a few questions that might surprise you. Brandon Smith does the intro and outro. Buckle up and grab your notebook! Check the links below for more content on these subjects.
andrewkaufmanmd.com
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