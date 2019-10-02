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National Emergency! President Trump Warns America That An Active Coup Is Taking Place! - FULL SHOW 10/2/19
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410 views • October 02, 2019
The attempt to undo the 2016 election and remove President Trump before 2020 is an attempt to overthrow the republic itself. As Attorney General Bob Barr narrows his investigation into the origins of the Russiagate probe, House Democrats and Deep State operates are trying to fight back by impeaching the president.
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