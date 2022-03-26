Geo-Politics In 2022, US_West-NATO (NWO) vs. Russia-China (RWO)-India-LatinAmerica-Africa

This video explains the "Chess Game"and on-going "Turf War" between the Banksters in the West, United, States-NATO, Uk, Germany, France, other EU nations. , "possibly" some Asian nations.



On the other side is Russia, China, many Asian nations, Brazil, India, S.Africa which is the financial confortium called (BRICS). They are all proposing a Gold-Back currency to counter the dollar. The west on the other hand is proposing a DIGITAL currently backed by... Unicorn Farts, Rainbows, and Swamp Gas. Russia is only acepting payment for Oil-Gas in Rubles because "The West" has kicked Russia out of the SWIFT inter-bank international payment system. Saudi Arabis is NOW online to accept Yuan and Gold for payment for oil. Rumor has it that Saudi Arabia will soon NOT accept payment for oil in dollars. This video ties together a lot of the very complex moving piecws of this geo-political corner that the Western Globalist Banksters have "Painted Us Into".