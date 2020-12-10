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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 08, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1603152621
EP 2231-6PM BREAKING: Dominion Took Over GA Voting Machines Remotely - Special Guest Melissa Carone https://bit.ly/36Uh5VL
Dominion, which has Internet access, took over Georgia voting machines remotely. In an interview with the Georgia Senate a Dominion related individual stated that Dominion accessed Georgia voting machines remotely: Not only was Dominion accessible on the Internet, it was accessible by far-left Indivisible Organizers on Election Night — An Obama-linked group that endorsed Joe Biden.
Special Guest: SONNY VARMA: Sonny Varma is the owner of Sonny’s Vape Shop in Mount Orab Ohio -- Sonny has had to fight unjust taxes and vaping restrictions due to big tobacco companies and big pharmaceutical companies .. https://shopsonnys.com/
MIKE ADAMS: Mike Adams (aka the "Health Ranger") is a globally recognized scientific researcher specializing in forensic food analysis and is widely considered the natural product industry's most authoritative expert on heavy metals contamination. He serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs
Melissa Carone: was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020. She then went home to get a few hours sleep and worked again at the TCF Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on November 4th. Ms. Carone states that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place”
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