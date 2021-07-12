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Emergency Warning: A life and death message an earnest appeal to all
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121 views • July 12, 2021
Are you still on the fence about one of the biggest decisions you will ever make?
This is an earnest appeal to the world, to family and to brethren in the seventh day Adventist church. Please it's time to awaken or you will sleep for ever.
Please carefully and prayerfully consider this information as this is a life and death message.
This is an earnest appeal to the world, to family and to brethren in the seventh day Adventist church. Please it's time to awaken or you will sleep for ever.
Please carefully and prayerfully consider this information as this is a life and death message.
Keywords
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