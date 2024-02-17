Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Older Video - Brutal Ambush of Ukrainian Forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
220 views
Published Yesterday

The description found with video:

Older video [most likely from the summer] of a Russian DRG ambushing a Ukrainian unit.

During the summer there was a lot of [brutal] videos published of the work of Russian Special Forces groups, eliminating AFU units in various regions of Ukraine.

This is most likely one of those "loafs" being ambushed, but filmed by the Ukrainians.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket