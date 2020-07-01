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Dangers Ahead
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36 views • July 01, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Israeli News Live
Dangers we are facing are seemingly growing day by day and those dangers are created by people who have no clue they are feeding the global agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5CCCymbGEo
https://twitter.com/semprescettica/status/1276629679219396608
Freemason vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt9QoLMU9DM
Fauci video: https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2020/jun/30/dr-fauci-anti-science-anti-authority-anti-vaccination-feeling-could-thwart-covid-effort-video
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/29/fauci-us-unlikely-achieve-herd-immunity-coronavirus-even-with-vaccine
Face mask article: https://whdh.com/news/want-to-prevent-another-shutdown-save-33000-lives-and-protect-yourself-wear-a-face-mask-doctors-say/
Natural News: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-29-guillotines-pre-positioned-across-america-execute-conservatives-christians.html
AI takeover: https://www.startengine.com/knightscope
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_g9k0iTmTc
Israeli News Live
Dangers we are facing are seemingly growing day by day and those dangers are created by people who have no clue they are feeding the global agenda.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V5CCCymbGEo
https://twitter.com/semprescettica/status/1276629679219396608
Freemason vid: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt9QoLMU9DM
Fauci video: https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2020/jun/30/dr-fauci-anti-science-anti-authority-anti-vaccination-feeling-could-thwart-covid-effort-video
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/29/fauci-us-unlikely-achieve-herd-immunity-coronavirus-even-with-vaccine
Face mask article: https://whdh.com/news/want-to-prevent-another-shutdown-save-33000-lives-and-protect-yourself-wear-a-face-mask-doctors-say/
Natural News: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-06-29-guillotines-pre-positioned-across-america-execute-conservatives-christians.html
AI takeover: https://www.startengine.com/knightscope
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_g9k0iTmTc
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