Real Integrity Versus Corporate Virtue Signaling with John Roy

Real integrity isn’t a logo or a hashtag—it’s how you run your business when it costs you something. Dawson Knives rejects empty corporate virtue signaling in favor of authentic values and honest work. Customers can tell the difference, and they’re choosing substance over slogans every time.
