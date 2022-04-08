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Multi-Polar World
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50 views • April 08, 2022
As the Saudis refuse to take Biden's phone calls, the European Union signals that it wants to break away from U.S. hegemony and create its own power bloc, and Russia begins selling oil in rubles, are these signs that we're headed toward a multi-polar world?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnR8PNxcTp8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCRKvDyyHmI
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnR8PNxcTp8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCRKvDyyHmI
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