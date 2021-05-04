The Vaxx-Antivaxx Medical Science Debate and G.E. Griffin's Fa{u}cism

The Science isn't settled! Can you really trust your un(der)/mis-informed untrained doctor?

"Even the doctors, people consult do not know or understand the medical details of immunology and virology!" - Dr. Paul Offit, Covid expert

Del Injects Truth into Offit/Zdogg Dogma; The Secret to Healthy Immunity; Sneak Peek into the medical malpractice of ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices - February 2018)



"THERE IS NO VIRUS!": THE ENSLAVEMENT OF MANKIND IN THE AGE OF FAUCI-ISM [2021-05-02] - G. EDWARD GRIFFIN (VIDEO)



Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin about the vast psychological, technocratic experiment being played upon the masses via fear as vaccine passports, insane mandates and media fakery rule the day. Not only does legendary author G. Edward Griffin take down the insanity of vaccine passports and expose the propaganda, but when asked about Covid existing (as it has never been isolated), he takes it a step further and says that viruses literally do not exist and are likely simply exosomes which a doctor at the Red Pill Expo who worked with Fauci will be talking about. Another question for Mr. Griffin is whether he still has faith in humanity waking up after more than 60 years speaking the truth publicly.